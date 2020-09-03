Rummage Sales And Farmers Markets This Labor Day Weekend

Sonora Certified Farmer's Market View Photo

There are several rummage sales and farmers’ markets planned in the Mother Lode. Conserve power if you are staying in, when you go out, put on a mask and give non-household members space. More information is in the links below.

Sonora’s movie theater opened today, movie times are listed in our Entertainment section here.

CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market is Thursday, in San Andreas from 4 to 6 PM. The market will continue to the end of October.

The Angels Camp Farmers Market will be open each week on Friday in the evening from 5 PM to dusk until the end of this month. The Market at Utica Park off Main Street is hosted by the nonprofit Angels Camp Business Association.

The Saturday morning Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market will be open at Theall and Steward Streets. Expect produce, baked goods and crafts there every weekend through the end of October. The hours are 7:30 to 11:30 AM, details are here.

A Rummage and Craft Sale in Mountain Ranch will raise money for Mountain Ranch Park, a nonprofit organization. Rummage items from locals, food and drinks and quality crafts for sale. The event is from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, details are here.

The Humane Society of Tuolumne County (HSOTC) is hosting the 4th Annual Rummage to the Rescue Sale and Fundraiser on Saturday, September 5th from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM. There is a wide variety of items available, including pet supplies, craft supplies, housewares, camping gear, clothing and more. The fundraiser will be held in the HSOTC conference room located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown. Admission is free, no more than four guests with masks will be allowed in at one time. Megan Scoullar, HSOTC Animal Administrator and Marketing Administrator says, “There is an amazing collection of items this year and, best of all, the proceeds help us continue to fund the care of our shelter residents!” Contact, location and more details are in the event listing here.

From 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM Sunday is the 48th Annual ‘Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Peddler’s Market’ in Arnold. The open-air market will feature 55 booths of antiques and collectibles, original art and crafts, vintage jewelry, food booths, kettlekorn and more. Details are here.

At the end of the day catch the Drive-In movie Footloose at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. The movie is presented by the Calaveras County Fair and the Calaveras Film Commission who will have food concession available or you can bring your own. The movie begins at 8 PM ticket details are in the event listing here.

Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM is the Murphys Market at the Community Park is also a CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market that will continue till the end of October.

During any event keep in mind there is an excess heat warning as detailed here and Mother Lode counties have issued an air quality alert until surrounding wildfires are extinguished. The Nationals Weather Service’s heat warning and air quality alert is here. Calaveras County has been identified by the state and county health officer as having a substantial COVID-19 exposure risk, at Tier 2 or Red Level of virus transmission. Details are here. Tuolumne is at an Orange or Moderate risk as detailed here.