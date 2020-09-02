One New COVID-19 Case, Public Health Warns Of Scam Callers

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials report one new case today, with two newly listed as recovered and one who remains hospitalized. Public health also reports Tuolumne residents have received scam calls requesting personal information supposedly related to an incident of COVID-19 exposure. Individuals have been asked to share financial, health insurance, or social security information. Health officers state, “Please know that our team will never ask for this information if we call about a possible COVID-19 exposure. Do not provide those personal details to anyone, and if you aren’t sure someone is who they say they are, ask for their name and a phone number to call them back.”

Tuolumne County is in Tier 3, the Orange and Moderate Risk category of the new 4 risk level system with Yellow being the 4th and lowest risk. For a current status map of every county in California click here. More details will be talked about tonight as detailed here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 10,086, positive 186 (96 females and 90 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 12, total recovered 172.

In alignment with the new State Health Officer Order, Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community