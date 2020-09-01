Calaveras County Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras reports 21 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, August 28 and warns against celebrating Labor Day by gathering with members not in your household. Of the 21 new cases, eight are linked to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas.

Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita says, “Labor Day weekend is approaching. As a reminder being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you at risk for COVID-19. Within weeks of Memorial Day and July 4th celebrations, areas of the state saw an increase in cases and hospitalizations. It’s important to find ways to celebrate the holiday while protecting yourself, your family, or your community from the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Kelaita also advises, “Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”

Calaveras Public Health also provided more information about the Blueprint for a Safer Economy Teir 2 Red Level the county is in. As detailed here Calaveras County is in Tier 2, the Red and Substantial Risk category of the new 4 risk level system with Purple being the 1st and highest risk. Public health states; at a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier. The state has defined business sector restrictions that can be viewed here.

Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate the new cases to determine who may have had close personal contact with the individuals and contact any individuals as needed. The 21 new cases include 3 females and 2 males between 18 to 49 years of age, 4 females between 50-64, and 9 females and 3 males over 65 years of age. There were 15 cases reported in District 1, 1 case reported in District 2, and 1 case each in District 3 and 5 and 4 cases in District 4. There were no cases to report in District 2.

To date, Calaveras County has 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 214 have since recovered while 41 cases remain active. There have been two deaths related to coronavirus in the county and two are currently hospitalized.