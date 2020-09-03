Heat Warning For Labor Day Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central Sierra Foothills from Noon on Friday through Tuesday afternoon.

There is the potential for moderate to very high heat risk during this time, which could impact the general population, especially those spending an extended time outdoors.

Expect dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs ranging from 100 to 110 degrees in the Central Valley, 95 to 106 in the Mother Lode, and 75 to 100 in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The overnight lows in both the Central Valley and the foothills will range from the mid sixties to eighty degrees. Any localized dense smoke will impact these temperatures.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic illness.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Additionally, the Mariposa County and Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control Districts have issued an Air Quality Alert for both Mariposa and Tuolumne counties, due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires.

The Air Quality Alert will likely remain in effect until the fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravated lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant, People with heart and lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.