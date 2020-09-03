Flex Alert Issued For Labor Day Weekend

Sonora, CA — Triple-digit temperatures are anticipated in the Mother Lode over the Labor Day weekend, and California’s power grid operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert.

In order to avoid rolling blackouts, everyone is urged to conserve power this coming Saturday through Monday.

PG&E, specifically, is asking all customers to cut back on energy use between 3-9pm on those days.

PG&E has released the following advice:

Avoid using electrical appliances and devices from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Put off tasks such as vacuuming, laundry, dishwashing and computer time until after 9 p.m.

Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.

Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

Limit the opening of refrigerators, which is a major user of electricity in most homes . The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.

Keep the refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug your second refrigerator, if you have one.

Avoid using the oven. Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.

Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.