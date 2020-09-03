Double Jeopardy For Holiday Weekend

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Mother Nature is heating things up and raising two health concerns for the Labor Day weekend.

Calaveras County’s Health Officer is warning residents about triple-digit heat and against gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita has issued a heat advisory due to the triple digits being forecasted into Tuesday of next week. He adds that while heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, more than 600 Americans are killed by extreme heat every year.

“It’s important that you don’t overestimate what you can do when there are high temperatures. Take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, people who work outdoors, and those with chronic medical conditions who are more impacted by extreme heat. Play it safe and avoid heat-related illness,” cautions Dr. Kelaita.

The warning signs of heat illness include heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea or vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, and fainting. Calaveras Public Health offers these tips to beat the heat:

Drink plenty of water

Take enough water for yourself and those traveling with you when you leave home

Avoid drinks with caffeine (tea, coffee, and soft drinks)

Avoid alcoholic beverages

Provide plenty of water for pets

Stay cool, stay indoors

Stay in an air-conditioned area, if possible

If you do not have air-conditioning, go to a place that is air-conditioned

Take a cool shower or bath

Wear light clothing and sunscreen when outdoors

Choose lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing

Wear a wide-brimmed hat

Use sunscreen when outside (SPF 15 or higher) and reapply every two hours when in the sun



Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day

Avoid being out during the hottest part of the day

Rest often in a shady area o Never leave children or pets in a parked car



Pace yourself

Take frequent, regularly scheduled breaks

If you don’t feel well (for example: heart pounds, out of breath, lightheaded, confused, weak or faint) stop your activity and rest in a cool or shady area



Stay in touch with your family, friends, and neighbor’s daily

For those with health conditions and the elderly, check-in more often

Have others check on you

With this being a holiday weekend, Dr. Kelaita also urges people to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the heat advisory.

“We must continue to practice preventive actions that help slow the spread of COVID-19. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are sick,” prescribes Dr. Kelaita. “It is also best to avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with. All of these measures can add up and help slow the spread.”

Health officials provide these best practices to avoid exposure to the virus:

Stay home if you are sick

Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others

Clarke Broadcasting contacted Tuolumne County Health officials regarding whether any heat-related advisory was going to be issued. Officials noted that they were monitoring the weather and stated that based on the forecast tomorrow, one may be issued.