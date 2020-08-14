Back To School Distance Learning For Mother Lode Students

Students will be distance learning with their teachers soon. As always our School Delays & Closures page here, is available to the public to see the status of each Mother Lode school. It will also be up-to-date in the event of a Public Safety Power Shut-Offs (PSPS) or bad weather.

Most of the Schools in Tuolumne County will start on Wednesday August 19th, but Sonora High School will start on Tuesday the 18th. The Sonora High School distance learning daily schedule has been sent out students are expected to logon at 8:05 AM on August 18th and each school day except Wednesday (an independent workday) for roll taking, tech issues, info gathering, and well-being check. All 6 periods will be 10-30 min instruction and 10-30 min independent work with teacher support available. Lunch is 11:30 AM to 12:10 PM and school is over at 3:00 PM more details are here.

Other programs that will start on Tuesday August 18th include Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS), Tuolumne Learning Center, Gold Ridge Education Center, TCSOS Adult Education, and TCSOS Adult Transition.

On Wednesday, August 18th Summerville Union High and Connections Academy will start. All students will be issued their books and iPads on August 17th and August 18th and Lifetouch school pictures being taken Monday and Tuesday as well.

As detailed here Sonora Elementary will begin online August 19th as will Summerville Elementary, Curtis Creek, Jamestown, Columbia, Belleview, Twain Harte, Big Oak Flat Groveland school district including Tenaya Elementary, Don Pedro and Tioga High Schools, and Gold Rush Charter School will begin their classes online. Soulsbyville information is detailed here.

Fall classes begin online at Columbia College on August 24th.

As reported here in July, Calaveras schools made plans and are also distance learning.

Calaveras Unified School district students will start distance learning Monday August 17th. have access to daily live interaction with their teacher(s) and peers, whether by online interaction or by telephone. Students must receive a minimum amount of daily instruction that can be met by a combination of teacher instruction and “time value” of work assigned, details are here.

Bret Harte Union High School District and Calaveras Unified School District will begin with distance learning in phase one with the schools planning to move to phase two with some in-person teaching and phase three will be fully open schools. The first day of school is August 25th with textbook and laptop distribution scheduled next week. Bret Harte Union High School says attendance will be taken daily for each period. In order to alleviate the stress and concern from parents, students, and teachers related to burn out of students caused by virtual learning they will be following a new minimum day schedule during virtual learning. More about Bret Harte Phase One virtual learning is detailed here.

Vallecito High School is also starting with Phase One Wednesday August 18th with all seven classes then alternating odd-numbered classes on one day and even on the next and all classes on Mondays.

Vallecito Union School District will start distance learning classes on September 8th. A campus remodel at Hazel Fischer means it will be closed until September 1st. A temporary office will be at Avery Middle School from August 18 to 31.

Mark Twain Union Elementary School District and Copperopolis Elementary plan on distance learning starting August 24th. Smaller Calaveras schools such as Calaveras River Academy will start August 17th, Mountain Oaks School in San Andreas started August 10th and Sierra Hills Educational Center will open August 17th.

New and returning students need to register and school meal program forms are also available. Contact your school for information about their registration and orientation process.