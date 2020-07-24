Calaveras Education Officials Outline A Blending Of Models For Reopening Schools

Angels Camp, CA – Calaveras County educators revealed the plan for reopening schools that includes distance learning to full classrooms for one district.

A joint letter, signed by the county’s top educator, Superintendent Scott Nanik, and school district superintendents, outlines a blended model plan for the fall reopening. While stating that the health and safety of students and staff is the top priority, and receiving feedback from stakeholders, it was left up to each district to choose a model.

The letter outlines the following models that will be implemented, stating, “Bret Harte Union High School District and Calaveras Unified School District will begin under a distance learning model. Mark Twain Union Elementary School District plans on a blended model and Vallecito Union School District is currently in the middle of a multi-campus remodel and hopes to begin back in the classroom around the 8th of September with full regular classroom attendance.”

It was also noted that the plans were developed with “technical assistance” from Calaveras County Public Health.” Click here to view the letter and protocol guidelines for schools.