Event In Tuolumne County Linked To New Coronavirus Case

Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne County event has been linked to a new case of coronavirus.

While the infected person is a non-resident, public health officials warn the department is “approaching the threshold for local testing capacity” with the spike in cases over the past two weeks, as reported here.

Public health officials relay that in this newest case the individual sought treatment locally for COVID-related symptoms and tested positive for the virus. They add that the case is associated with a “large multi-day gathering” in the county but did not reveal what type of gathering. They also did not release the person’s gender, age, or the county where the individual resides. A trace contact investigation is underway and health officials relay updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

As reported earlier here, the county board of supervisors released a written statement last night warning the public to avoid mass gatherings and county CAO Tracie Riggs is sounding the alarm that an increase of cases could cause the county to pull back on reopening, including closing businesses. Public health officials echo that sentiment stating that they are “continuing to encounter individuals who are not following public health instruction to quarantine, wear appropriate personal protective equipment, including cloth face coverings for the public, and to not gather with people outside of their household.”

Adding that all of these activities have led to multiple clusters of positive cases, as detailed here. Health officer Dr. Liza Ortiz reiterates, “While many businesses and activities are permitted, this does not mean that they are risk-free. In fact, many otherwise healthy individuals have contracted and spread the disease through these activities. Individuals should limit outings, avoid traveling outside their own community, and avoid gathering with those outside of their own household.”

Additionally, Dr. Liza Ortiz advises that her office is working with response partners to gain cooperation and contain further spread of the virus. She discloses testing has nearly reached its capacity and advises that to maintain the needed response, “it is vital that the public follow all guidance to help protect themselves, our essential critical infrastructure workers, and our community.”

As for the latest coronavirus testing update in the county, there were no new positive cases of residents reported today. Total tested* 2,951, total negative 2,893, total Tuolumne residents positive 22, hospitalized 1, in isolation 12, total recovered 9 and 1 non-resident positive case identified.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 6/27/20 5:00 PM)

Alpine – 0, Amador – 8, Calaveras – 16 as detailed here, Mariposa – 3, Madera – 141, Merced – 448, Mono – 3, San Joaquin – 1,061, Stanislaus – 443, Tuolumne – 13.

**Active cases as reported by the county or; recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases, for Mono County new cases with in the last 14 days, for San Joaquin rolling 14-day total of new cases.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.