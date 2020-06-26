Tuolumne County Doubles Its COVID-19 Cases In One Week

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County’s positive cases of COVID-19 double in one week and health officials forewarn if the spike persists — it could force shutdowns.

Seven new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday involving Tuolumne County residents. Those cases including two males ages 38 and 40, and five females ages 21, 30, 7, 10, and 4. This brings the total number of cases to 22 in the county with 9 having recovered. Currently, there are 13 active cases with 1 hospitalized and 12 isolating. In a written release, Health officials connect this rapid increase with those in the state and more importantly in the neighboring valley counties. They add that based on investigations and disease surveillance, “it is clear that Tuolumne County is experiencing community transmission of the virus.”

Health officials disclosed that due to several of the most recent cases involving private gatherings their resources have been stretched thin and the department has had to request mutual aid from agencies to handle the investigative workload. While using all available resources to conduct case investigations, isolate identified cases, and quarantine close contacts to limit the further spread, health officials warn that might not be enough. The release warns, “It may become necessary to implement or reimplement mitigation measures in order to slow the spread of the disease. Those measures may include closing business and activity sectors that had previously opened, as part of the statewide stay-at-home order.”

Health officials also stress that the governor’s face covering order is not a recommendation, but “is a legal mandate,” which states that “all residents are directed to immediately heed the current state public health directives.” The release also cautions against gatherings which are already the cause of infection for some of the recent cases as reported here. It also answers FAQ. Click here to view the entire release.