Calaveras County Records Three Additional COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed COVID-19 numbers in Calaveras County by Age and Gender-6-26-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Calaveras County with none being related.

Those infected include two men one is between the ages of 50-64 and the other is between the ages of 18 to 49; the same age as the third case involving a female. Two reside in the Valley Springs area and the other along the Upper Highway 4 corridor. The source of their exposure is currently under investigation as well as a contact tracing is underway to determine any close contacts to these individuals. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 32.

“We are at an important moment in Calaveras County and across California as businesses and public spaces have reopened. As more people leave their homes, their risk of exposure and infection to COVID-19 increases, warned Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. He continued, “We all need to continue to do our part to keep Calaveras safe and healthy for everyone. That means following simple prevention methods such as keeping a safe distance from others when you leave your home and wearing a face covering.”

Face coverings were mandated statewide by the governor last week when out in public. Dr. Kelaia stresses, “When used correctly, face coverings can limit the release of droplets when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes. The use of them by the general public can really help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.” said Dr. Kelaita. Click here for the guidance and limited exceptions to the order.

Of the 32 confirmed coronavirus cases, 17 are females and 15 are males. The majority are in the age range of 18-49 and two are under the age of 17 and sixteen have since recovered. To date, there have been 2,410 tests administered.