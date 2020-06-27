Tuolumne County Friday Coronavirus testing update.

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public health officials disclose that the recent cases, including seven, announced on Thursday, appear to be four separate clusters that led to the person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus.

The contact trace investigations are ongoing. The clusters that led to the positive cases were of various sizes and through different types of activities. While health officials did not disclose those activities, on Monday they reported that one of the infected individuals attended a baby shower and a birthday barbeque in the county and that some of those contacted were refusing to isolate, as detailed here.

Many tests are pending, and health officials add that more will be conducted in the next two weeks which should provide further information on these cases.

Additionally, county health officials released the Friday Coronavirus testing update. There were no new positive cases reported today. Total tested* 2856, total negative 2834, total Tuolumne residents positive 22, hospitalized 1, in isolation 12, total recovered 9.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 6/26/20 5:00 PM)

Alpine – 0, Amador – 8, Calaveras – 16 as detailed here, Mariposa – 5, Madera – 141, Merced – 448, Mono – 3, San Joaquin – 1,093, Stanislaus – 446, Tuolumne – 13.

**Active cases as reported by the county or; recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases, for Mono County new cases with in the last 14 days, for San Joaquin rolling 14-day total of new cases.



* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

County Health’s Latest Updates:

Our case investigations are ongoing, and at this time there appear to be 4 separate clusters of person-to-person transmission, of varying sizes and involved various types of activities that led to transmission of the virus. A large number of tests are pending and more will be conducted in the next two weeks which may provide more information.

There were seven new positive cases reported yesterday, click here for details.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 4pm. Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting Some screening questions may be asked, but they will not exclude you from getting a test. There is no cost to the individual. Individuals in the following groups should get tested: Those who have traveled outside of the county (test 3-5 days after travel) Those who interact with the public as part of their job and/or work in essential critical infrastructure jobs (every 14-28 days) Those who have interacted with people outside of their household, including constitutionally protected gatherings (3-5 days after exposure)

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face mask in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Stay home if you are sick. Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.



LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community