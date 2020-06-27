Spike In COVID-19 Numbers Has Sups Cautioning Against Gatherings

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – A spike in coronavirus cases has the Tuolumne County Supervisors giving a strong warning against mass gatherings, but stopping short of ordering the events be canceled.

Citing that large gatherings are not allowed under state and local orders, supervisors warn they present “an especially high danger of transmission and spread,” In a written release, the supervisors disclosed that it is “aware of several mass gatherings scheduled to take place this weekend, as well as other public and private gatherings planned for the future.”

One of those is the Tuolumne Lumber Protest, which switched its name from “jubilee” to protest in an attempt to qualify under the state guidelines that religious services and protests are permitted only if state coronavirus restrictions are followed, as reported here. On Friday, Clarke Broadcasting reached out to county health officials regarding this event and if any actions would be taken to stop it but did not hear back from them.

In the county leaders’ statement, they do not go as far as threatening or suggesting that the Tuolumne event or any of the other activities they are aware of will be shut down. Instead, the board tries to persuade organizers to cancel the events or the public to not attend due to the risk of spreading the virus. They note that while religious services and protests are permitted, “these events are not safe and pose a serious risk to the health of those who attend.”

They also point to the hike in positive cases, seven in one day that doubled in one week to a total to 14, as detailed here. One of those individuals attended a baby shower and a birthday barbeque, as reported here. The county stresses these types of events, involving individuals from different households, presents an “especially high danger of transmission and spread of COVID-19” The board adds that the county is already experiencing community transmission and expressed concern that “any mass gathering will result in additional cases, pose a harm to vulnerable populations and overwhelm our local health care system.”

The board ended the release stating, “The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors implores the public to make intelligent choices and not participate in gatherings and events.”