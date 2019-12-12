Second Weekend of December Events

The Second Weekend of December is filled with performances and it is Second Saturday Art Night in Sonora.

Santa is at Court House Park he will be there from 3pm to 5pm weekdays this week and next week. On Saturday this week and next he will be there from 3:30pm to 5pm and the next two Sundays and Monday December 23 he will be there from Noon to 3:30. On Christmas Eve he will be at Courthouse park at Noon but leave by 2:30pm. You can also catch Santa at the Arnold Branch Library on Friday as detailed here.

The Pine Cone Singers Winter Concert will be in Groveland Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Performances this weekend include Love Came For You, The Joyful Sounds of Christmas at the Word of Life Fellowship Church and Fountainview Academy Presents “What Can I Give Him” a Free Christmas Concert at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sonora. The Mountain Youth and Community Theatre will perform ‘Death Takes a Holiday’ as detailed here. ‘The Game’s Afoot’ will have its last performances at Murphys Creek Theatre, details are in the community event listing here. Sierra Repertory performances of ‘Grease’ at the Fallon House in Columbia will wrap up December 14 as well. At the East Sonora theater, ‘The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical’ is playing. It is rated R for strong language and adult situations.

The Polar Express train ride will run three times each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December at Railtown 1897.

Saturday have Breakfast with Santa at Jamestown Community Hall. Details are here.

At the Tuolumne City Memorial Museum, celebrate the Christmas Season with music, homemade cookies, decorations and Santa’s helper Elf. Details are here.

The Mountain Ranch Community Club is hosting a Chocolate Festival and as detailed here the Resiliency Village Open House is this Saturday as well.

Sunday is an important adoption event day for several neglected horses at Calaveras Fraigrounds as detailed here.