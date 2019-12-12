Resiliency Village Open House This Saturday

Resiliency Village’s first Open House will be this Saturday December 14th, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at 14888 Peaceful Valley Road in east Sonora.

Shelley Muniz, a founding member of Resiliency Village and the Secretary/Treasurer, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The idea for Resiliency Village (RV), a nonprofit trauma healing center, was born in January of 2019 in response to the homeless situation in Tuolumne County. Resiliency Village’s mission is to improve the quality of life for unsheltered and otherwise traumatized citizens. RV would provide fundamental on-site services, creative art therapies, skill-building, and the model of a healthy lifestyle, supporting the opportunity for a self-sustaining future through housing, healing, and hope.

This Saturday beginning at 4 pm, there will be a meet and greet, followed by a short presentation about the Resiliency Village Project. The Board of directors will then share a potluck dinner, ending with a tour of their first tiny house and a community drum. If folks are interested in drumming and don’t have a drum or percussion instrument of their own, extras are available. There will also be a giving tree. People should bring a wrapped cold-weather item, such as hats, coats, gloves, etc.) to put under the tree.

Resiliency Village plans to take a leading role in the homeless issue, trauma-training, and trauma-related issues for citizens of all ages. They would include seniors in this project as well, as they see a need to provide services and housing similar to the “Tiny House” portion of their eco-community plan. They plan to partner or provide space for existing county services when applicable and have had productive meetings that could lead to a cooperative future. RV wants to provide a “one-stop-shop” experience, where community and non-community can receive the care, advice, and help they need.

Long-term, the plan is to have residents fully engaged in the process, the plan, and the execution of development at Resiliency Village.

For more information, log on to https://resiliencyvillage.org

