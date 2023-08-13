Mid August Road Work

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, from August 13th to the 19th.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Montezuma Road for drainage work beginning Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Friday, August 18, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control near Darby Russel Road will allow for utility work on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project work will also occur as detailed here.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Warren Road for traffic signal work beginning Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Wimer Road for traffic signal work beginning Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 overnight, one-way traffic control at various locations from Plain/Duck Creek near Linden (San Joaquin County) to Savage Way in Valley Springs (Calaveras County) for pavement work beginning Sunday, through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Court/Adam Street to Highway 12 in San Andreas will allow for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control at Hopper Street for sign work on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In Calaveras in the town of Avery, two sections of Moran Road will be closed to through traffic for an improvement project. The work is planned Tuesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with the road reopening to local traffic each day at 4:30 p.m. The long-term project will close the road between Segale Road and Love Creek Road through August 23 details are here.

The City of Sonora’s bus stop project work on Stockton Street at Washington Street continues as detailed here.

Tuolumne Road North remains closed due to storm damage but as detailed here the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved money for temporary repairs to open the road before all the needed drains and road anchoring are done later this fall.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.