Road Improvement Project To Close Busy Road In Arnold

Arnold, CA – Sections of a busy roadway in the Arnold area of Calaveras County will be closed for repairs next week.

Motorists must take detours next week during the Moran Road Improvement Project. It will force the closure of two sections of the roadway to through traffic from Tuesday, August 1st, through Friday, August 4th. The work is scheduled daily between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with the road reopening to local traffic each day at 4:30 p.m.

Calaveras County Public Works provided this schedule for the Moran Road closure:

8/1/23–8/23/23 Closed between Segale Road and Love Creek Road

8/3/23–8/4/23 Closed between Love Creek Road and Lightning Lane

Emergency service vehicles will be able to enter the work zone. Motorists are asked to follow designated detour routes and obey all instructions given by on-site personnel. Any project questions can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401, during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After normal business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).