Update On Thursday’s PG&E Twain Harte Area Outage

Twain Harte, CA – PG&E has given an update on yesterday’s power outage in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County that impacted nearly 3,000 customers.

After inquiries by Clarke Broadcast regarding a cause, company spokesperson Denny Boyles detailed, “Our patrols did not find an immediate cause, so we are doing a deeper dive to make sure all equipment is working properly.”

The outage yesterday began at 1:14 p.m., and all customers were restored by 5:45 p.m. As reported here, it impacted 2,890 customers stretching from Mono Vista to Twain Harte to Cedar Ridge.

We received several calls from residents affected by the outage voicing concern for this weekend as the temperatures will hit triple digits and not wanting to go through what Groveland residents did with off-and-on power outages over the 4th of July weekend, as reported here.

PG&E says it will have extra employees on hand to deal with any power outages. Additionally, there will be cooling centers open in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties for those needing to get out of the heat.