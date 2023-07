PG&E power outage in Twain Harte View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers are without power this afternoon in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

The outage started around 1:15 p.m. It is impacting 2,890 customers stretching from Mono Vista to Twain Harte to Cedar Ridge. The utility reports that a repair crew is investigating the cause. The estimated restoration time given is 7:30 p.m.