Cooling Spots Opening In Tuolumne County During Heat Wave

Sonora, CA — Several Tuolumne County facilities will be open through the weekend in response to the extreme heat and in case there are any power outages.

During the last heat wave, ahead of Independence Day, there was a three-day power outage in Groveland, and shorter outages in communities like Sonora and Columbia.

Notably, the Tuolumne and Groveland community resilience centers will be open both this Saturday and Sunday, and potentially Monday, if needed.

County agencies are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, local CERT teams, and the Sheriff’s Office Community Services Unit to make it happen. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits in the foothills over a five-day stretch. The peak will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Details are below: