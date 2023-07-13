Cooling Spots Opening In Tuolumne County During Heat Wave
Tuolumne CRC Lobby
Sonora, CA — Several Tuolumne County facilities will be open through the weekend in response to the extreme heat and in case there are any power outages.
During the last heat wave, ahead of Independence Day, there was a three-day power outage in Groveland, and shorter outages in communities like Sonora and Columbia.
Notably, the Tuolumne and Groveland community resilience centers will be open both this Saturday and Sunday, and potentially Monday, if needed.
County agencies are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, local CERT teams, and the Sheriff’s Office Community Services Unit to make it happen. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits in the foothills over a five-day stretch. The peak will be on Saturday and Sunday.
Details are below:
|Location and Address
|Business Days and Hours July 14-17, 2023
|Groveland Library
18990 CA-120 Groveland, CA 95321
(209) 962-6144
|Tues.-Thurs. Noon-6 p.m.
Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Groveland Commu. Resilience Center (CRC)
18986 Ferretti Road Groveland, CA 95321
|Saturday 7/15 Noon-7 p.m.
Sunday 7/16 Noon-7 p.m.
(Monday if needed 7/17 12-6 p.m.)
|Jamestown Community Hall
18250 Main St, Jamestown, CA 95327
|Mobile Bookmobile
Saturday 1-5 p.m.
|Sonora Library
480 Greenley Rd Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 533-5507
|Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday Noon-6 p.m.
|Sonora Enrichment Center
101 Hospital Rd Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 533-7114
|Sunday Noon-6 p.m.
|Sonora Pool
Sonora High/ School Street, Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 532-0441
|Rec. Swim Sun.-Fri. 1-5 p.m.
Family Night Sunday 6-9 p.m.
Game Night Mon. 8-10 p.m. and Fri. 7-10 p.m.
|Tuolumne Library
18636 Main Street Tuolumne, CA 95379
(209) 928-3612
|Tues.-Thurs. 2-6 p.m.
Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tuolumne Commu. Resilience Center (CRC)
18241 Bay Ave. Tuolumne, CA 95379
|Saturday 7/15 Noon-7 p.m.
Sunday 7/16 Noon-7 p.m.
(Monday if needed 7/17 Noon-6 p.m.)
|Tuolumne Pool
18640 Main Street, Tuolumne, CA 95379
|Rec. Swim Mon.-Fri.: 1-5 p.m.
Family Night Friday: 7-10 p.m.
Game Night: Mon. and Wed. 7-10 p.m.
|Twain Harte Library
18701 Tiffeni Dr # 1F Twain Harte, CA 95383
(209)586-4501
|Tues.-Thurs. Noon-6 p.m.
Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Twain Harte Pool
23075 Fuller Road, Twain Harte, CA 95383
(209) 586-1842
|Rec. Swim Mon.-Sat. 1-5 p.m.
Family Night Fri. 7-10 p.m. and Sat 6-9 p.m.
Game Night Tue. and Thur. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
|Fees for all swimming pool programs: Under 3= Free, ages 3-17 or 62+ = $2, ages 18-61= $3