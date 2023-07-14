Cooling Stations To Open This Weekend In Calaveras County
Sunshine in Sonora
Calaveras County, CA — With the temperatures forecast to range between 100 and 107 degrees this weekend in the Mother Lode, the Calaveras County Office Of Emergency Services (OES) has cooling centers available to beat the heat.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode this weekend, as earlier reported here. Those needing transportation to and from the cooling centers can call Calaveras Connect Dial-A-Ride at (209) 754-4450 to schedule a ride. Residents seeking relief from the extreme heat can head to one of these locations provided by the county:
San Andreas:
San Andreas Library
1299 Gold Hunter Road,
San Andreas, CA 95249
10AM-8PM, Saturday and Sunday
Mokelumne Hill:
Mokelumne Hill Library
8328 Main Street,
Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245
10AM-8PM, Saturday and Sunday
Copperopolis:
Copperopolis Library: Lake Tulloch Plaza
3505 Spangler Lane, Suite 106
Copperopolis, CA 95228
10AM-8PM, Saturday and Sunday
Murphys:
Murphys Fire District Training Center
58 Jones Street
Murphys, CA 95247
10AM-8PM, Friday through Monday
Tuolumne County will also have cooling centers open to the public during the heat wave, as earlier reported here.