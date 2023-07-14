Clear
Cooling Stations To Open This Weekend In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Sunshine in Sonora

Calaveras County, CA — With the temperatures forecast to range between 100 and 107 degrees this weekend in the Mother Lode, the Calaveras County Office Of Emergency Services (OES) has cooling centers available to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode this weekend, as earlier reported here. Those needing transportation to and from the cooling centers can call Calaveras Connect Dial-A-Ride at (209) 754-4450 to schedule a ride. Residents seeking relief from the extreme heat can head to one of these locations provided by the county:

San Andreas:

San Andreas Library

1299 Gold Hunter Road,

San Andreas, CA 95249

10AM-8PM, Saturday and Sunday

Mokelumne Hill:

Mokelumne Hill Library

8328 Main Street,

Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245

10AM-8PM, Saturday and Sunday

Copperopolis:

Copperopolis Library: Lake Tulloch Plaza

3505 Spangler Lane, Suite 106

Copperopolis, CA 95228

10AM-8PM, Saturday and Sunday

Murphys:

Murphys Fire District Training Center

58 Jones Street

Murphys, CA 95247

10AM-8PM, Friday through Monday

West Point:
West Point Veteran Memorial Building
22253 State Route 26
10AM-8PM, Sat. 7/15 & Sun. 7/16
Angels Camp:
Angels Camp Library
358 N. Main Street
10AM-8PM, Sat. 7/15 & Sun. 7/16

Tuolumne County will also have cooling centers open to the public during the heat wave, as earlier reported here.

