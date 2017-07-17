Air Quality Alert Issued For Southern Tuolumne County

Detwiler Fire Enlarge

The Mariposa Air Pollution District and Tuolumne County Air Pollution District have issued an Air Quality Alert for both Mariposa and Southern Tuolumne Counties.

This Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Signs that the smoke may be bothering you include coughing, scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, shortness of breath, stinging eyes or runny nose. Sometimes symptoms may even include chest pain or headaches.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office. For Mariposa County, call (209) 966-2220. For Tuolumne County, call (209) 533-5693

Written by Mark Truppner.