December Public Health Update

Tuolumne County Public Health says “COVID-19 cases have increased over the past month as have other respiratory illnesses.” On the CDC COVID tracker, Tuolumne County was updated to the Medium Community level on December 1st with data from the previous week, and remains in the High Transmission level. The community level is based on new cases and hospitalizations, transmission level is based on rate of new cases. Public Health recommends testing three to five days following travel, gatherings, and potential exposure. The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and will be closed on Sunday, December 25th for and Sunday, January 1st for the holidays.

There are 88 known active community cases and 115 new cases from Thanksgiving to Friday, Dec. 2nd. There were 104 known active community cases and 71 new cases from Saturday, Nov. 19th to the day before Thanksgiving. Weekly numbers will be posted on our Covid page here. Positive home tests are not counted. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports two active Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate Covid cases. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 20.4 this week up from 15.6 per 100,000 population last week. The 7-day test positivity rate is 15.3% down from 15.6%.

There were three deaths due to Covid that were confirmed in the month of November. The deaths were from the months of June, July, and October, of a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man over 90 years old.

COVID-19 Vaccine The updated Bivalent vaccine formula is now recommended for people age 5 and older. The booster is available two months following the completion of the initial vaccination series or your last booster. Make an appointment for your COVID vaccination at myturn.ca.gov or your local pharmacy. COVID-19 vaccine clinics (Moderna) will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Public Health Department from 9am to 1pm. The clinic is free and open to those 6 months old and older. Walk-in is available, appointments are preferred.

Flu Season Tuolumne public health notes many respiratory viruses circulate year-round, with more activity in the fall and winter. Right now, the U.S. is experiencing levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and rhinovirus/enterovirus (RV/EV) that are higher than usual for this time of year, especially among

children as detailed here. Flu shots are available through pharmacies, healthcare providers, or at the Public Health Department on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 533-7401 to schedule. Flu Shots, TB tests and more vaccine information is available here. The most recent California Department of Public Health Data on Influenza (Flu), RSV, and Other Respiratory Viruses is available here.

Staying Active in Winter Staying active and moving is important all year! Being active helps: improve your brain health and your mood, control excess weight gain, reduce the risk of disease, boost energy, promote better sleep, helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do

everyday activities. Public health notes, “In the winter months you may find it harder to do your regular outdoor activities or to find the same motivation you do in the warmer months.” More ideas for outdoor or indoor

ways to keep active are here.

Holiday Stress? Check out Tuolumne County Behavioral Health’s website here. Contact the Suicide and Crisis Hotline- by dialing 988, details are here https://988lifeline.org/

Calaveras Public Health updates Covid numbers weekly on Tuesdays. They report 30 new lab-confirmed cases from November 23rd to November 29th down from 64 the week before. Calaveras reports 34 active cases and one active Covid hospitalization. Over the month of November Calaveras did not report any Covid deaths.

Calaveras County Public Health also reminds the public to stay aware of respiratory virus symptoms and prevention measures as cases begin to rise across the state. They detail, “As social gatherings become more frequent during the holidays, it is important to recognize common symptoms of these respiratory viruses such as fever, chills, cough, runny or stuffy nose, and fatigue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported over 11,000 hospitalizations and at least 1,800 deaths due to pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19 within the last week. Calaveras County has experienced an increase of COVID-19 cases in the last month from an average of one case a week to about ten new cases a week.” If you are experiencing symptoms, get tested for COVID-19, stay home and contact your healthcare provider as needed.

Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. René Ramirez, says, “Preventing the spread of a respiratory virus can help save life,” She adds, “Babies, children, and our aging populations are at highest risk for hospitalization or death. Vaccination helps prevent infection and can also prevent serious outcomes in people who get vaccinated but still get sick with flu or COVID-19.” Public health goes on to state, receiving your annual flu vaccine and an updated COVID-19 vaccine offers the best protection from serious infection, hospitalization, and death. Find an appointment near you for an appointment on MyTurn.ca.gov. People who do not have internet access should call (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment. Free rapid COVID-19 tests are available at all Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites.

Calaveras County Public Health encourages everyone to follow these additional prevention tips for the winter:

– Wash your hands

– Wear a mask

– Stay home if you are sick

– Cover your cough or sneeze

Visit CDC’s website to find out what to do if you get sick with the flu or to learn more about the differences between flu and COVID-19.