Update: 33 New Covid-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne and Calavera Covid-19 cases by day thru 12/29/21 View Photo

Update Tuolumne County Public Health reports 33 new Covid cases since yesterday, with 23 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are 153 including five people who are hospitalized, one who is hospitalized is vaccinated. Today’s new report had six cases age 17 or younger and six cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: two girls and four boys age 12 to 17, two women and two men age 18 to 29, five women and two men in their 30s, three women and one men in their 40s, three women and three men in their 50s, three women and two men in their 60s, and one man in his 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 26.9 from 24.2 per 100,000 population from yesterday. A total of 14 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 6,354 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,640 community cases and 148 deaths. A total of 59% of the population eligible to get vaccinated have been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports two active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Dec. 29 Calaveras County Public Health reported two additional deaths from Covid-19 a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. There were 18 new cases, active cases increased eight to 21 with two hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,635. There are eight more recovered cases for a total of 4,520 cases recovered and 48.24% of the eligible population fully vaccinated in the county.

Dec. 29 Tuolumne County Public Health reports 32 new Covid cases since yesterday, with 24 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are 138 including six people who are hospitalized, all who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. Yesterday’s new report had eight cases age 17 or younger and seven cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: two girls and one boy 0 to 11, three girls and two boys age 12 to 17, one women and two men age 18 to 29, five women and four men in their 30s, one woman and two men in their 40s, one woman and one man in their 50s, two women and two men in their 60s, and one woman and two men in their 70s.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The testing site holiday hours are Friday, Dec. 31 st open 7 AM to 1 PM

open 7 AM to 1 PM Saturday, Jan. 1st CLOSED The Tuolumne County State testing site is usually open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations (a pediatric Pfizer dose) for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Tuolumne Public Health says “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. Also, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. These actions remain the same in light of the Omicron variant.”

County/Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2021 (2020) All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 12/29 10 56 (10) 2,741

(1,233) 3,974

(61) Calaveras 12/29 18 21 (2) 3,782

(853) 4,635

(94) Mariposa 12/29 5 43 (12) 1,464

(252) 1,716

(18) Mono 12/29 5 83 1,226

(637) 1,863

(5) Stanislaus 12/29 149 1,502 (84) 49,799

(34,465) 84,264

(1,468) Tuolumne 12/30 33 153 (5) 5,330

(2,962) 8,292

(148)