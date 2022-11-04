Tuolumne County Sees Increase In Youth Respiratory Hospitalizations

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Similar to statewide trends, Tuolumne County has recently seen an increase in children being hospitalized for respiratory issues.

Public health officials across the state are concerned about a winter season that could see a mix of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), Covid and the flu.

On Monday, public health officials in Orange County went so far as to declare a public health State of Emergency due to a record number of pediatric and emergency room hospitalizations. The biggest issue thus far has been RSV, a common respiratory virus that can be dangerous for infants and young children.

Relaying local health data, Tuolumne County Public Health Officer, Dr. Kimberly Freeman, states, “We are seeing more respiratory conditions in children. We recently had five children transported out of the county for hospital admissions, within a week. That was after many months of having zero children transferred for respiratory conditions.”

Dr. Freeman says it is unclear if any, or all, of the cases, were specific to RSV, but notes that it is rare to have that many children, at one time, requiring hospitalization for respiratory issues.

Children at greatest risk of severe respiratory illness are infants under six months old, premature infants, children under two with chronic lung disease or congenital heart disease, kids with weakened immune systems, and children with neuromuscular disorders.

RSV is typically a like a common cold for most kids, but severe illness can lead to bronchiolitis (inflammation of small airways in lungs) and Pneumonia.

Dr Freeman adds, “There are the same kinds of mitigation strategies that we have been practicing all along with COVID. Cover your cough, wear a mask if you feel you are vulnerable, vaccinations for flu are available, and stay home if you are sick.”

She concludes, “We (public health) are preparing for a pretty impactful season for other diseases besides Covid this year.”