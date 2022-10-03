2 Covid Deaths In Tuolumne County, More Public Health Updates

Tuolumne County Public Health October overview View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports over the past month there have been 208 Covid cases. There are two new Covid deaths to report, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. There are 56 known active community cases and 45 new cases since last Friday. Positive home tests are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. There is one Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate Covid case, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported the one active case on September 27th after having no active cases since September 22nd. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 11.6 this week down from 17.3 per 100,000 population on September 2nd. The 7-day test positivity rate is 8.5% down from 12.1%.

The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will have new hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday beginning October 9th. In addition, the site will be closed on Monday, October 10th for the holiday.

State masking guidance has been updated and recommendations are now based on the CDC community level of your area. As reported here, Tuolumne made it into the green level last week.

COVID-19 Vaccine The new Bivalent vaccine formula is now recommended for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters for people age 12 and up. Bivalent vaccine for those age 5 to 11 is currently in the FDA review process at this time. Those aged 6 to 11 may still receive the monovalent booster. Make an appointment for your COVID vaccination at myturn.ca.gov or your local pharmacy.

Monkeypox as reported here Tuolumne County had its first monkeypox case. Public health states the risk to the general public remains low at this time and adds “We continue to monitor the situation, coordinating and planning with our local and State partners.” Tuolumne County has limited Jynneos vaccine available for those at highest risk as detailed here. For more information, including prevention information about monkeypox, go here.

Flu Season now is the time to prepare for flu season by getting your annual flu vaccination and remembering to follow prevention measures such as frequently washing your hands, eating well and exercising, getting good rest, avoiding contact with others who are sick, and staying home when you aren’t well. These tips also help prevent other infectious diseases like COVID. Flu shots are available through pharmacies, healthcare

providers, or at the Public Health clinics on October 12th, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Manzanita Building and beginning October 18th at Public Health Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 533-7401 to schedule. Free, standard-dose flu shots will be available for ages 2 and up, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary. Nasal spray vaccines and high-dose flu shots for ages 65+ will not be offered at the fairgrounds event but may be available from your medical provider or at your local pharmacy. Flu Shots, TB tests and more vaccine information is available here.

Cardiac Arrest October is Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month. Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a life-threatening emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. It strikes people of all ages who may seem to be healthy, even children and teens. If you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of any tune that is 100 to 120 beats per minute, such as the classic disco song “Stayin’ Alive”.

Lead Poisoning October 23-29 is California’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. CDPH is offering a Lead Week webinar series on how to protect your family Oct 24, 26, & 28. Details are online here.

Opioid Alert Opioids are a class of medications that offer pain control, euphoria, and addiction. Over 100,000

people in the U.S. die of overdoses annually, more than all motor vehicle accident deaths, and the rate

is increasing. Both legally manufactured and illegal drugs are deadly. Fentanyl is among the strongest of opioids and an amount equal to 3 grains of salt is deadly. It is found mixed in many other drugs.

Watch out for the newest version of illicit fentanyl, rainbow fentanyl. It is brightly colored pills that look

like candy. Be extra safe as the holidays approach! To read more about the CDPH Advisory on “rainbow fentanyl” click HERE. If you are addicted, want other options for pain control, or are interested in helping our community in the opioid crisis, go to RedFeatherOpioidCoalition.org to learn more.

Calaveras Public Health updates Covid numbers weekly on Tuesdays. They report 21 new lab-confirmed cases from September 21st to the 27th. Calaveras reports 19 known active cases and three active Covid hospitalizations. Over the month of September Calaveras did not report any Covid deaths.

County

Date

New

Known Active (Hospital)

Est. Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

9/20 to 9/26 20 22 (1) 2,847 7,012

(81) Calaveras 9/21 to 9/27 21 19 (3) 3,902 8,537

(135) Mariposa 9/23 to 9/30 10 N/A (2) 2,388 4,183

(39) Mono

9/23 to 9/30 0 N/A 1,242 3,188

(9) Tuolumne 9/24 to 9/30 45 56 (1) 8,365 16,761 (198) Colors indicate CDC Community Level: Green-low, Yellow-medium, Orange-high Stanislaus: Medium Covid Level (includes Modesto)