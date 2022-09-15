First Case Of Monkeypox In Tuolumne County

Patient with Monkeypox View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health Department officials have identified the first case of monkeypox in the county.

County health officials today reported, “The Public Health Department has confirmed the first case of monkeypox (MPX) in a Tuolumne County resident and the case is under investigation. The risk to the general public remains low.”

The following list below, provided by public health, provides ways individuals can reduce their risk of exposure:

Washing their hands often

Avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms

Having open and honest conversations with their sexual partners before engaging in intimate physical contact

Limiting casual sexual encounters and taking additional precautions with any intimate interactions

Not sharing items like utensils, cups, clothing, towels, and bedding with individuals showing symptoms

Using appropriate PPE when caring for individuals showing symptoms and when handling potentially contaminated items like clothing or bedsheets

Regarding the monkeypox vaccine, the Department of Public Health disclosed, “Our team is coordinating with the California Department of Public Health to obtain vaccine for those at high risk who meet criteria.”

Both Mariposa and Calaveras have acquired the vaccine. Last month Calaveras opened a monkeypox clinic to distribute the vaccine to those needing a shot, as detailed here. More information on monkeypox, including symptoms and prevention, can be viewed by clicking here.