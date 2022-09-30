Tuolumne County Covid Community Levels Drop To ‘Green’

CDC COVID Community Levels Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — For the first time since the CDC began using its current COVID tracking methodology, and color system, Tuolumne County has dropped to the lowest notch of the scale for COVID community levels.

It is now in the “green” zone. It is one of 2,376 counties, nationwide, in the lowest tier, joining neighboring counties like Calaveras and Mariposa, who also recently joined the list.

The figures are based on the number of COVID-19 admissions to hospitals and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients. Less than 10 admissions per week, per a 100,000 population figure, qualifies for green, 10-19.9 admissions is medium (yellow) and over 20 is high (orange).

Tuolumne County’s recent seven-day total was 7.4 per 100,000 (Calaveras County was 4.7, and Mariposa was also right at 7.4).

There are 737 counties, nationwide, still in the medium, yellow tier. Those in California include Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Del Norte and Siskiyou.

There are 107 counties in the upper orange tier, with widespread cases (none in California). Hot spots include the plains states, upper northeast, and parts of the Midwest.

Tuolumne County Public Health Director, Michelle Jachetta, says, ”It is good news that we are seeing a slow decline in COVID cases. We continue to encourage people who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters. The bivalent booster is available at the Public Health Department and at pharmacies.”