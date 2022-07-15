One Covid Death In Tuolumne And Calaveras, 313 New Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man in his 80s due to Covid. There are 271 new lab-confirmed community cases and 42 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, with 13 hospitalizations from Saturday, July 9th to today, Friday, July 15th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 50 active cases at SCC. There are 252 active community cases up from 206.

The newly reported Covid-19 community cases this week include 21 cases age 17 and younger and 104 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: 12 girls and 7 boys age 0 to 11, 2 girls age 12 to 17, 21 women and 18 men age 18 to 29, 25 women and 22 men in their 30s, 19 women and 8 men in their 40s, 20 women and 12 men in their 50s, 13 women and 12 men in their 60s, 21 women, 17 men and 1 other in their 70s, 11 women and 10 men in their 80s, and 14 women and 6 men age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 55.4 from 49.8 per 100,000 population. A total of 221 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 12,235 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 21.4% up from 21.1%.

Protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19:

Get vaccinated; contact your healthcare provider or pharmacy about flu vaccine

Wear a mask in public, especially indoors

Stay home when sick!

Keep your distance and avoid crowds when possible

Wash hands and clean surfaces frequently

Monkeypox Tuolumne Public health states there are 250 probable and confirmed cases in California, (up from 141 last week) none so far in Tuolumne County. The risk to the general public is considered low at this time. For more information, including about preventing monkeypox, go here.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of a man in his 80s from COVID-19. There are 103 new lab-confirmed cases from July 6th to the 12th. The number of cases is up from 66 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 61 active cases, last week there were 24 active cases and one death. There is a current total of 129 residents of Calaveras who have passed away due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began. There is one active Covid hospitalization to report.

Calaveras is identified by the CDC as having a medium (yellow) Community Covid Level with other Mother Lode counties in the highest (orange) level of the three tiers determined by the higher of the new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. Community Transmission remains high in nearly all counties.

COVID-19 Testing If you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 – Isolation instructions (click here) To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

The Mother Lode testing is open 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with closures for meal breaks between 11 am – 12 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm. The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds launched Test to Treat operations as detailed here.

At-home test kits can be ordered for free at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

Families with school-age children may obtain free kits by contacting the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office.

A limited number of free at-home kits are available at the Public Health Department (note, as a healthcare facility, masks are required at all times in our lobby).

At-home test kits are also available for purchase at pharmacies.

Testing sites at other locations near the area can be found by visiting: https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html

COVID-19 Vaccine children aged 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for COVID vaccination. The Tuolumne Public Health team has added vaccinations for this age group to our clinic schedule beginning next week or families can check with their child’s healthcare provider. Appointments for June 27, June 29, or July 1 at the health department on Cedar Road in Sonora are available at myturn.ca.gov. For more information click here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-moderna-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-children

More information about Covid Vaccine booster shots can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.