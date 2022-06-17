ML Fairgrounds COVID Site Now Offering Tests And Treatments

COVID-19 testing site at Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds has a very quick turnaround time to receive potential treatments to fight off the virus.

Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Kimberly Freeman, explains, “This week the LHI site at the fairgrounds became a ‘test to treat’ site. An individual can go in there, and if they test positive, can elect to receive a telehealth appointment with a provider on a screen. They will then be screened for eligibility for antivirals, mostly paxlovid is what is being dispensed, and then they will receive the medication right there.”

It is a notable change in the efforts to both identify and treat COVID-19. Dr. Freeman says they have been “working out some of the bugs” in the new state program this week, but it is operational.

Similar to the testing, there are no out-of-pocket expenses or copays for the new service, or to receive the antiviral medicine.

The state testing site at the fairgrounds is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7am-7pm. It is closed from noon-1pm, and 4-5pm, for staff breaks. It offers both rapid antigen and PCR tests. Of note, it will be closed this Monday, June 20, for the Juneteenth holiday. It will also be closed June 29-July 4 because of the Mother Lode Fair and Independence Day.