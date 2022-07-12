Winding Down Electra Fire Response

Electra Fire burning in Amador County near the Calaveras County line View Photo

Jackson, CA — The larger incident command team brought in to lead the response to the Electra Fire will be handing operations back over to the local CAL Fire unit today.

The fire ignited on July 4, near Electra Road and Highway 49 in Amador County, and the CAL Fire Incident Management Team 3 was dispatched the following day. At this morning’s Electra Fire briefing, CAL Fire Amador-Eldorado Unit Chief, Mike Blankenheim, thanked the team for their professional response.

He added, “The firefighting is done, and now we are into the last couple of days of things that are absolutely just as important as the rest of it. It is the last customer service piece to bring this home as a successfully run incident.”

The tasks include things like “mop-up patrol,” looking for hotspots, and suppression repair efforts.

The fire is not expected to grow any further, but officials are still calling it 93 percent contained. The fire has burned 4,478 acres. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.