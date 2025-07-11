Some Phoenix Lake Areas Under Boil Order For More Than Month

Water From The Faucet View Photo

Phoenix Lake, CA— Parts of Phoenix Lake have been under a boil order for just over a month, and while the water company continues to work on the problem, customers’ frustrations rise.

The Phoenix Lake Estates CC MWC serves 356 customers in two zones, called the lower and upper zones. The company provided this breakdown of those areas:

Low-Pressure Zone includes 170 customers:

Phoenix Lake Rd and Old Phoenix Lake Rd to 21314 Phoenix Lake Rd, Old Phoenix Lake Rd, Potatoe Ranch Rd, Mckamey Ct, Camino Del Parque Ct, Camino Del Parque South, Camino Del Parque North, Paseo De Los Robles South, Paseo De Los Robles North, Poco Calle Dr, Madre Dr, Palisades Dr, Danata Way, Paseo De Los Portales and Phoenix Lake Rd to Paseo De los Portales and Paseo De los Robles North.

Upper Pressure Zone includes 186 customers: El Coyote, El Venada, El Mapache, El Conejo, El Puma, El Oso, El Lobo Center, Buena Vista Avenida, Paseo De los Robles East, and Paseo De Los Portales North from the intersection of Paseo De Los Robles West to the intersection of El Venada

The original boil order went out to all customers on June 11, 2025, after testing came back positive for contaminants. After disinfecting the system several times, which takes on average a week, and then adding chlorine to the water, on June 26, 2025, the lower zone tested negative, and a boil cancellation went out to customers. However, the upper zone is still testing positive, according to the acting operator for the water company, Kevin Lancaster.

“It’s concerning. Our water has won awards for its purity. This is the first time I’ve ever seen it (the water) not wanting to come back,” stated Lancaster.

Lancaster admits the process can be slow but says it is necessary, adding that he has been working under the direction of the California Water Resources Control Board. So far, they have not been able to identify the contaminant. Lancaster relays that, for that reason, they are now moving to a permanent “state of chlorination.”

“The water is clean as long as chlorine is in it,” advised Lancaster. “The primary concern is to at least make it so people can drink water without boiling it.”

Customers’ complaints center around how long it has taken and not being notified of what is going on, but Lancaster says they held a town hall on June 22, 2025, and about 50 people showed up. He says he has even gone door-to-door and left flyers to inform customers. Also, his contact information, which is how we reached him, and a state water board contact are listed at the end of the customer notices.

Asked where things stand now, Lancaster updated, “We are waiting on test results, which could come in tomorrow (Saturday, July 12, 2025), that will allow us to lift the boil order. However, he added that the testing was done on Thursday (7/10) and can take up to four days before the results are in.

Lancaster noted that the company will continue to search for the cause of the contamination in hopes of solving the problem and then removing the chlorine from the water.