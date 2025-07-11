Clear
Big Rig Truck Stuck On Sonora Pass

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP is alerting travelers that a big rig truck became stuck on Highway 108 Sonora Pass Thursday evening, and it is blocking both directions of the roadway.

The truck was traveling about three to four miles east of Kennedy Meadows, near the summit of the pass, when it became stuck at around 6 pm. Its trailer went into the ditch. Early this morning, tow trucks will be responding, possibly from both sides, to assess the situation and remove the vehicle.

Travelers will need to avoid traveling over Sonora Pass this morning.

