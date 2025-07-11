Update:Fire In Wallace Area

Vegetation fire in Wallace area of Calaveras County -- PGE live camera View Photo

Update at 3:55 pm.: CAL Fire reports that the Ospital Fire’s forward spread has been stopped at an estimated quarter acre. Crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.

Original post at 3:39 p.m.: Wallace, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

The flames of the Ospital Fire broke out in the 780 block of Ospital Court, off Ospital Road near Southworth Road south of Highway 12. CAL Fire is reporting the fire is a quarter acre and moving at a slow rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.