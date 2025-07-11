PG&E Launches New Program To Help Those Behind On Bills

Sonora, CA — Pacific Gas & Electric reports that over 1,100 customers in Tuolumne County, and 836 in Calaveras County, are eligible to potentially receive matching funds to help catch up on past due energy bills.

The new Match My Payment program offers a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $1,000, for households making below 400% of the federal poverty level. For example, with a family of four, the annual income must be below $128,600.

Applicants are required to pay at least $50 toward their outstanding balance each time to receive matching funds. A minimum past due balance of $100 is required to apply. Qualifying customers may receive matching payments from PG&E for multiple bill payments throughout the year, up to a maximum match of $1,000. The program will end on December 31.

Funding is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on available resources.

It is in addition to an existing PG&E program, known as REACH, that provides bill credits of up to $300 on past due bills. That initiative is available for households below 200% of the federal poverty level ($62,400 for a family of four).

PG&E announced this week that it is putting $50-million of new revenue into the two programs.

More information on how to apply can be found here.