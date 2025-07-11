Clear
99.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tangipa To Speak About State Budget, Fire Insurance, Regional Issues

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
David Tangipa

David Tangipa

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with California Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa, who represents the Mother Lode region.

Tangipa will detail the new California budget that took effect on July 1st, and explain why he voted in opposition. He will also react to the reforms to the California Environmental Quality Act, related to housing, that the governor directed to be included in the final minutes.

In addition, he will talk about the fire insurance crisis and what he would like to see done in response.

Other topics will include state crime prevention proposals, a potential ballot measure related to voter ID, fire prevention bills, and ideas to help rural economies.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 