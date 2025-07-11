Tangipa To Speak About State Budget, Fire Insurance, Regional Issues

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with California Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa, who represents the Mother Lode region.

Tangipa will detail the new California budget that took effect on July 1st, and explain why he voted in opposition. He will also react to the reforms to the California Environmental Quality Act, related to housing, that the governor directed to be included in the final minutes.

In addition, he will talk about the fire insurance crisis and what he would like to see done in response.

Other topics will include state crime prevention proposals, a potential ballot measure related to voter ID, fire prevention bills, and ideas to help rural economies.