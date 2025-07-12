CHP Updates On Thursday’s HWY 120 Crash Near Priest Grade

Pickup crash on Highway 120 where a rope rescue performed to get the pinned driver out—TCFD photo View Photos

Groveland, CA— The CHP has released new details regarding yesterday’s crash on Highway 120 east of Priest Grade.

As we reported here earlier, the collision occurred at about 8:50 a.m. on Thursday (7/10) on Highway 120 west of Vasser Street, and a rope rescue was performed. The CHP reports that 46-year-old Christina Lindo of Manteca was driving a 2013 Ford F150 pickup westbound when, for unknown reasons, it went off the roadway and struck a paddle marker, hitting an embankment. The truck then crossed over the double-yellow lines, overturned while descending 35 feet, crashed into an embankment, and landed on its side in heavy brush.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) reports that firefighters had to use chainsaws to cut the brush away to get to Lindo, trapped inside. They then began a rope rescue.

“This complex incident took time to cut brush away from the vehicle, stabilize it using rescue struts so it did not roll, and then cut into the vehicle with the jaws of life,” shared TCFD officials.

Machado stated, “Lindo was not wearing a seatbelt and as a result, she sustained major injuries, and she was transported by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.”

Machado added that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Resources on the scene included Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire TCU, Groveland CSD Fire, CHP Sonora, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Manteca District Ambulance, and PHI Med 4-2.