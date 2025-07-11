PG&E power outage in Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County -- PGE map View Photo

Phoenix Lake, CA— PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County, impacting more than 120 customers.

Those affected are along Phoenix Lake, Longeway, and Big Hill roads. The company relayed that 122 customers’ lights went out just before 11 a.m. Noting that it is an unplanned outage, utility officials stated the determined cause: “Our crew discovered damaged equipment on a power pole and will make repairs.”

The estimated repair time given is 8 p.m.