Clear
Sponsored By:

Power Outage in Phoenix Lake Area

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County -- PGE map

PG&E power outage in Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County -- PGE map

Photo Icon View Photo

Phoenix Lake, CA— PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County, impacting more than 120 customers.

Those affected are along Phoenix Lake, Longeway, and Big Hill roads. The company relayed that 122 customers’ lights went out just before 11 a.m. Noting that it is an unplanned outage, utility officials stated the determined cause: “Our crew discovered damaged equipment on a power pole and will make repairs.”

The estimated repair time given is 8 p.m.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 