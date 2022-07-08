One Covid Death In Calaveras, 212 New Cases In Tuolumne

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of a woman in her 80s from COVID-19. There are 66 new lab-confirmed cases from June 29th to July 5th. The number of cases is up from 83 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 24 active cases, last week there were 38 active cases. There is one active Covid hospitalization to report.

Calaveras is identified by the CDC as having decreased to the medium Community Covid Level with all other Mother Lode counties in the highest of the three tiers determined by the higher of the new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. Community Transmission remains high in nearly all counties. From June 13, 2022 to June 19, 2022, unvaccinated people were 6.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who received their booster dose. Covid Hospitalizations per million statewide for unvaccinated people peaked on June 6th at 34.3 and have declined to 22.9.

Tuolumne County Public Health There are 202 new lab-confirmed community cases and 10 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, with four hospitalizations from Saturday, June 2nd to today, Friday, July 8th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 17 active cases at SCC. There are 206 active community cases down from 212.

The newly reported Covid-19 community cases this week include 14 cases age 17 and younger and 79 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: 4 girls and 8 boys age 0 to 11, 1 girl and 1 boy age 12 to 17, 17 women and 8 men age 18 to 29, 26 women and 3 men in their 30s, 15 women and 8 men in their 40s, 19 women and 13 men in their 50s, 16 women and 11 men in their 60s, 18 women and 14 men in their 70s, 11 women and 4 men in their 80s, and 3 women and 2 men age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 49.8 from 38.5 per 100,000 population. A total of 476 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 12,014 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 21.1% down from 24.2%.

Influenza Locally and throughout the region, levels of Influenza (the majority are A (H3N2)) have declined somewhat from last week. Influenza is a respiratory illness and the way to prevent spreading and getting sick with the flu is the same as protecting yourself and those around you from COVID-19:

Get vaccinated; contact your healthcare provider or pharmacy about flu vaccine

Wear a mask in public, especially indoors

Stay home when sick!

Keep your distance and avoid crowds when possible

Wash hands and clean surfaces frequently

Monkeypox Tuolumne Public health states there are 141 probable and confirmed cases in California, (up from 89 last week) none so far in Tuolumne County. The risk to the general public is considered low at this time. For more information, including about preventing monkeypox, go here.

COVID-19 Testing If you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 – Isolation instructions (click here) To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

The Mother Lode testing is open 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with closures for meal breaks between 11 am – 12 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm. The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds launched Test to Treat operations as detailed here.

At-home test kits can be ordered for free at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

Families with school-age children may obtain free kits by contacting the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office.

A limited number of free at-home kits are available at the Public Health Department (note, as a healthcare facility, masks are required at all times in our lobby).

At-home test kits are also available for purchase at pharmacies.

Testing sites at other locations near the area can be found by visiting: https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html

COVID-19 Vaccine children aged 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for COVID vaccination. The Tuolumne Public Health team has added vaccinations for this age group to our clinic schedule beginning next week or families can check with their child’s healthcare provider. Appointments for June 27, June 29, or July 1 at the health department on Cedar Road in Sonora are available at myturn.ca.gov. For more information click here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-moderna-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-children

More information about Covid Vaccine booster shots can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Est. Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

6/28 to 7/5 72 82 (9) 2,311 6,487

(78) Calaveras 6/28 to 7/5 66 24 (1) 3,201 7,836

(128) Mariposa 7/1 to 7/7 51 29 (5) 2,011 3,747

(36) Mono

7/1 to 7/8 15 N/A 1,135 3,081

(9) Tuolumne 7/2 to 7/8 212 206 (4) 6,860 15,148 (185) Colors indicate CDC Community Level: Green-low, Yellow-medium, Orange-high