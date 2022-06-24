2 New Deaths And 222 New Cases In Tuolumne, 2 Covid Deaths In Calaveras,

CDC Covid Community Levels June 24 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s due to Coivd-19. There are 210 new lab-confirmed community cases and 12 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, with eight hospitalizations from Saturday, June 18th to today, Friday, June 24th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 23 active cases at SCC. There are 260 active community cases up from 129 last week.

Tuolumne County Public Health Reports “Due to a reporting lag from the LHI testing site for antigen test results, 23 of this week’s cases were from dates prior to the past 10 days.”

The newly reported Covid-19 community cases this week include 22 cases age 17 and younger and 75 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: 7 girls and 11 boys age 0 to 11, 1 girl and 3 boys age 12 to 17, 10 women and 17 men age 18 to 29, 16 women and 11 men in their 30s, 14 women and 12 men in their 40s, 22 women and 9 men in their 50s, 22 women and 13 men in their 60s, 10 women and 12 men in their 70s, 7 women and 8 men in their 80s, and 3 women age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 38.5 from 33.7 per 100,000 population. A total of 74 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 11,538 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 24.2% up from 19.6%.

Monkeypox Tuolumne Public health says, “We continue to monitor and coordinate on the monkeypox disease situation. More than 3,300 cases have now been reported from more than 42 countries and there are currently 39 probable and confirmed cases in California, none so far in Tuolumne County. The risk to the general public is considered low at this time and we will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves. Click here for more about monkeypox, including prevention information.”

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report two deaths, a man in his 50s and a man in his 90s have died due to Covid-19. There are 77 new lab-confirmed cases from June 15th to the 21st. The number of cases is up from 68 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 22 active cases, last week there were 39 active cases. There are no active Covid hospitalizations to report.

CDC Covid tracker map reports Mariposa, Amador and Tuolumne have moved to the high (orange) Community Covid level (of a three-tier system.) The level is determined by the higher of new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. There are 392 high (orange) level counties in the U.S., and there are 25 in California up from 19 last week, 10 California counties are green this week. When evaluating just community transmission level, all but four California counties are in the highest (red) community transmission level including Tuolumne and Calaveras. A total of 82% of U.S. counties are in the highest community transmission level.

COVID-19 Testing If you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 – Isolation instructions (click here) To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

The regular hours of the Mother Lode testing site are: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds launched Test to Treat operations as detailed here.

The site will be closed due to the Mother Lode Fair and Independence Day holiday from Wednesday, June 29th through Monday, July 4th. They will reopen on Tuesday, July 5th and will be open Wednesday, July 6th for an additional day of operation.

At-home test kits can be ordered for free at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

Families with school-age children may obtain free kits by contacting the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office.

A limited number of free at-home kits are available at the Public Health Department (note, as a healthcare facility, masks are required at all times in our lobby).

At-home test kits are also available for purchase at pharmacies.

Testing sites at other locations near the area can be found by visiting: https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html

COVID-19 Vaccine children aged 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for COVID vaccination. The Tuolumne Public Health team has added vaccinations for this age group to our clinic schedule beginning next week or families can check with their child’s healthcare provider. Appointments for June 27, June 29, or July 1 at the health department on Cedar Road in Sonora are available at myturn.ca.gov. For more information click here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-moderna-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-children

More information about Covid Vaccine booster shots can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Est. Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

6/14 to 6/20 65 92 (2) 2,187 6,364

(78) Calaveras 6/15 to 6/21 77 22 (0) 2,930 7,687

(127) Mariposa 6/17 to 6/23 86 29 (3) 1,830 3,615

(35) Mono

6/18 to 6/24 0 N/A 1,094 3,066

(9) Tuolumne 6/18 to 6/24 222 260 (8) 6,403 14,696 (185) Colors indicate CDC Community Level: Green-low, Yellow-medium, Orange-high