Electra Fire Acreage Grows Slightly

Electra Fire burning in Amador County near the Calaveras County line View Photo

Amador County, CA — CAL Fire reports growth in acreage and the containment remains steady in the Electra Fire, which started on Monday along Electra Road in Amador County just outside of Jackson and near Highway 49 and the Calaveras County line. The blaze has grown by 160 acres overnight to 4,272 acres. It remains 40% contained and 17% controlled.

Fire officials detailed, “The fire’s behavior moderated overnight due to increased humidity. Several small spot fires were detected and extinguished with support from night-flying helicopter operations. Firefighters continue strengthening control lines and mopping up hotspots.”

All of the evacuations and road closures currently in place remain in Amador and Calaveras counties. Resources on the scene include 168 engines, 58 hand crews, 35 dozers, 26 water tenders, and 14 helicopters. CAL Fire expects full containment by July 18th.