PG&E Says Equipment Not To Blame For Electra Fire

PG&E Remaining Outage From Electra Fire View Photo

Jackson, CA — It remains unclear what ignited the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras County border.

PG&E’s equipment has been responsible for several fires in recent years, including the nearby Butte Fire that burned through Amador and Calaveras in 2015.

When the Electra Fire ignited on Monday afternoon, PG&E cut power to around 15,000 nearby customers.

The company de-energized several distribution lines for firefighter safety at the request of CAL Fire.

PG&E spokesperson, Megan McFarland, provides more information this morning, stating, “Based on the reported location and timing of the Electra Fire and subsequent PG&E outages, PG&E understands PG&E equipment was not involved in the ignition.”

Working with fire officials, PG&E was given access last night to start restoring power in areas no longer deemed a risk.

7,000 of the initial 15,000 customers are now restored.

On the issue of the cause, Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman stated earlier this week that the fire started near the Vox Beach area. He stressed that he did not know the cause, but suggested based on the area (recreation spot), it could be something like fireworks or a barbecue. No additional information has been released.