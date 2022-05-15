Roadwork Begins On Chicken Ranch Roundabout And Other Projects Continue

Planned Highway 108 Roundabout Near Mackey Ranch Road View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 15th to the 21st. Two local passes have opened as detailed here. Daily updates are on our traffic page here.

On 108 Highway K-rail will be installed related to the Jamestown round-about limiting traffic to one-way at Sierra Rock Road Monday night through Friday morning from 10 PM to 6 AM.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect the transporting of highway construction equipment to impact traffic Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 4 at Pennsylvania Gulch and Mitchler Avenue (mile marker 29.2 to 29.4) shoulder area on both sides will be restricted for shoulder work Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 4 at the Arnold Byway (mile marker 41.6) utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras at Burson Road the left and right shoulder will be closed for utility work Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras in the Sandy Gulch Road area one-way traffic control will allow for highway construction Sunday night to Monday morning from 10 PM to 7 AM.

On Highway 49 South of Six Mile Creek (mile marker 6.5) one-way traffic control for highway construction will delay traffic for 10-minutes Monday and Tuesday from 10 PM to 6 AM.

On Highway 49 at Gold Rush Lane to the Calaveras/Amador County Line, one-way traffic control will allow for work on the shoulder. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Higheay 49 at Monte Verda Street to Deer Creek Road, one-way traffic control will allow for utility work Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne and Mariposa from Moccasin Creek to Bear Valley Road (mile marker 6.4 to 29.4) drainage work will limit traffic to one lane. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 49 the Red Church crosswalk project work is scheduled Sunday through Friday at night from 8 PM to 6 AM and Monday through Friday from 6 AM to noon.

On Highways 49 in the area of Springfield Road and Von Klieben Road (mile marker 21.7 to 21.9) the left and right shoulders will be restricted for utility work.

On Highway 108 from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oaks Road the right shoulder will be restricted for Highway construction Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5:30 PM.

On Highway 108 from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Road (mile marker 19 to 24) one of the lanes will be restricted and from mile marker 24 to 39.5 there will be one-way traffic control all for drainage work. The work is scheduled 6 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 108 from Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Bakers Station (mile marker 54.5 to 57.5) one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7:00 AM to 5 PM along with utility work in that area scheduled from 8 AM to 4 PM as well.

