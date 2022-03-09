Digging In To Straighten Out HWY 4

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Wagon Trail Realignment Phase 1 Project on March 2022 View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – The dirt was flying as Calaveras County leaders held a long-awaited groundbreaking on Highway 4 for the Wagon Trail Realignment Project.

Caltrans District 10, Calaveras County, and numerous partners celebrated the first shoveling of Phase I of the project that was held at the Jordan Oaks Vineyard in Angels Camp last Wednesday (March 2). The project to realign a hilly, winding portion of the highway between Angels Camp and Copperopolis will improve traffic safety and benefit residents, visitors, tourists, businesses, and the local economy, stressed county leaders.

Last June, the California Transportation Commission awarded $22-million in funding for this phase of the project that will move forward with the construction of the 3.2-mile western segment between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa Road, as reported here. The total project spans 6.5 miles and funding is still being worked out for the final 3.3 miles.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Phase I sometime this spring.