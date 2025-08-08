Community Rallies Behind Injured Sonora Father Of Six Including Quadruplets

Zeke Delgado, and his family -- GoFundMe page View Photo

Sonora, CA – The community is rallying behind a Sonora father of six, including 9-month-old quadruplets, who is fighting for his life after a roof accident yesterday.

Zeke Delgado is in critical condition with multiple skull and back fractures after a fall from a roof on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, according to a GoFundMe page created by his sister-in-law Kaethe Patton. She added that Delgado was airlifted to Modesto, where he remains in the ICU, as pictured here, where he is intubated and heavily sedated.

The GoFundMe page with a picture of the family notes that Delgado’s wife, Kayleen, has remained near his side while also caring for their children.

“Zeke is a hard-working, selfless man who deeply loves his wife Kayleen and their six children,” shared Patton. “Kayleen is a stay-at-home mom caring for Hadassah (9), Eden (5), and the quadruplets—Kit, Jane, Royal, and Fern—who were born in November.”

The family says the GoFundMe page was launched to help cover emergency medical costs, air ambulance transport, household expenses, and the long road of recovery ahead, and they received some good news today.

“While the injuries are severe, we are incredibly grateful to share that Zeke is not paralyzed—a true answer to prayer,” stated Patton.

Currently, their GoFundMe account has raised $33,174 from 240 donations, with a goal of $40,000. For those who would like to contribute, click here.