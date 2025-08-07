Temporary Burn Ban At New Melones Reservoir

New Melones Lake camping View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) today announced a temporary ban on campfires and charcoal barbecues at New Melones Reservoir due to the ashes they produce and the dry weather conditions.

It went into effect immediately (8/8) and runs until Nov. 1, 2025. BOR stated that this increases public safety during an already dangerous California fire season. They explained, “Cooking fires using charcoal briquettes and wood campfires produce embers that can easily be blown into dry vegetation, causing wildfires.”

With these restrictions, visitors are now required to use propane-fueled stoves when recreating at the reservoir. Signs of the change are posted at entrances to the recreation areas.

Questions regarding the temporary ban can be directed to the New Melones Administration Office at 209-459-7290, by email at BORNewMelonesRec@usbr.gov, or by clicking here.