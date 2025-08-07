Second Weekend in August Events

Coffill Park Sign, downtown Sonora View Photo

It is the second weekend in August, and there are several events planned for August 9th and 10th, 2025.

Stuff the Jeep by donating school supplies for Sonora Elementary students this week in downtown Sonora. Backpacks, school supplies, gift cards, clothing donations and other items will be appreciated. Details are in the event listing here. Tenaya Parents Club is hosting the 13th annual “Stuff the Bus” at Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland this Friday only.

The Sonora Chamber of Commerce presents 2nd Saturday Art Night in downtown Sonora on both sides of Washington Street. The After 8 Summer Concert will feature the band Breakaway at Coffill Park, bring chairs and dance shoes.

Tuolumne County Arts (TCA) will have a reception for the newly opened Sculpture exhibition at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. The reception will be this Saturday from 5:30 to 8 PM. The title of the exhibit is Reimagining, Renewing, it features Sonora artists John and Li Ching Accurso. John continues teach part-time, Li has recently retired from teaching art at Columbia College. The show is open during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment with TCA through October 2.

It is Movie Night in Tuolumne, presented by Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District, with the movie “Wonder” this Friday at 8 PM at the new outdoor theater, next to the small branch library. For all the movies this season view the event listing here. On Saturday the Groveland Community Services District will show the movie, “Moana 2” at Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland.

The Rotary Club of Groveland Presents the Annual Shrimp Fest this Saturday at Pine Mountain Lake Stables. The bar opens at 4:30 and dinner will be served starting at 5:30. Dinner includes Louisiana Style Shrimp and Sausage with all the trimmings. There will be a live auction as well as music and dancing. For ticket information view the event listing here.

As promoted in our Classifieds it is “Don’t Call Me Mike Productions’ 30th Anniversary Celebration” this Saturday. Get all the details on the tickets and musicians here.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing “Venus in Fur” an adult language and content show with witty dialogue and themes of power and desire. The show will run through August 24th on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm plus this Tuesday, August 5th at 2 pm.

Saturday at Eproson Park dance the night away under the pines with Penetrators Groove Band, playing Classic Rock and R&B from 6 to 8 pm.

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce presents Twain Harte Concert in the Pines every Saturday evening all Summer at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. The free public concerts are held from 6 until 8 PM. Penetrators Groove Band will perform classic rock and R&B.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings. Tuolumne County Transit offers a free Saturday bus route between Columbia and downtown Sonora, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 11 as detailed here. The Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday, July 30, will feature Columbia Big Band playing Big Band Swing & Jazz music.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking.

The Bret Harte Pool will be closed to the public this Friday through Sunday, August 17 for repairs. The pool will reopen on Monday, August 18. Questions can be directed to the District Office at 209 736-8340. Recreation swim times and family pool nights at the Sonora, Twain Harte, and Tuolumne, pools are in our recreation guide here.

The restaurant of the month for August is El Arroyo. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.