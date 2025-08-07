Two Power Outages Along HWY 4 Corridor

PGE power outage in the Murphys area of Calaveras County—PGE map View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Two power outages this morning in Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor impacted more than 1,300 customers.

The separate outages happened at the same time, 9:44 a.m. A total of 1,317 customers were affected. As we were posting this story, the lights came back on for the largest of the two outages in the Arnold area, where 1,176 customers’ lights had gone out. The utility had given a restoration time of 2:45 p.m. No cause for the outages was given.

The second outage is in the Murphys area. PG&E reports 141 customers have no power. The company states, “There is an unplanned outage in your area. Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m.