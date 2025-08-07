Clear
95.7 ° F
Fire In Jenny Lind Area

By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation fire in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County—PGE camera

Vegetation fire in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County—PGE camera

Jenny Lind, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County.

A plume of smoke can be seen billowing into the sky in the image box picture. The flames broke out on Highway 26 near Shelley Road west of Ospital Road. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

