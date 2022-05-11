Two Mountain Passes Will Reopen Thursday 

Sonora Pass Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Caltrans will open two of the mountain passes tomorrow for the spring season.

Highway 108/Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County and Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass in Calaveras County will reopen at 2 p.m. on Thursday (5/12) after being closed since December 6th for the winter season. Last month, crews were able to clear sections of those highways, allowing for the closure gate to move further up the high country. At that time, Ebbetts Pass was opened up to the east end of the lake and Sonora Pass to Eagle Meadows.

About two weeks later, Highway 108’s gates moved again to Kennedy Meadows, as reported here. Caltrans reports that road crews worked overtime to clear the remaining snow and debris, to meet its goal of opening the passes prior to the busy Memorial Day weekend. Caltrans reminds motorists that when traveling over these passes they should be prepared for emergencies, as weather and road conditions can change rapidly.

Yosemite National Park has not provided an update on when Highway 120 Tioga Pass will be reopened. Although on its website park officials relay that crews are still removing snow and that the pass typically opens in late May or early June. For road conditions anytime, go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on the traffic tab.